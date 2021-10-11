T20WC winner to take home USD 1.6m, DRS to make debut

Dubai :

All 16 competing teams will receive a part of the USD 5.6 million that has been allocated as prize money for the tournament, which will be played in the UAE and Oman from October 17 to November 14. The two losing semi-finalists will receive USD 400,000 each. The eight teams which miss out on a semi-final berth will get USD 70,000 each while sides that get knocked out in the first round will take home USD 40,000 each.





The victors in each of the 30 games in the ‘Super 12’ phase will win USD 40,000.





Meanwhile, the Decision Review System (DRS) will make its debut in the Men’s T20 World Cup after the ICC approved its usage in the tournament. In the T20 showpiece, each team will get a maximum of two unsuccessful reviews per innings.





Afghanistan announces revised 15-man squad





The Afghanistan Cricket Board on Sunday announced a revised 15-man squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman.





SQUAD: Mohammad Nabi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Usman Ghani, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Gulbadin Naib, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Hamid Hassan, Fareed Ahmad and Naveen Ul Haq





TRAVELLING RESERVES: Sharafuddin Ashraf, Samiullah Shinwari, Dawlat Zadran and Fazalhaq Farooqi