International cricket selects Sportradar as data and streaming rights partner

Dubai :

Spanning 275 top-tier matches, the partnership covers eight of the ICC's leading men's and women's tournaments, starting in October with the Men's T20 World Cup hosted by India in the UAE and Oman, through to the Men's Cricket World Cup in 2023, also hosted by India.

"Cricket has an estimated two-and-a-half billion fans worldwide. The partnership will create more opportunities for the ICC to engage with this fan base through Sportradar's network of 1,000 media and sports-betting clients across 80 countries," the ICC said in a statement.

Switzerland-based Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services, and a leading provider of business-to-business solutions to the global sports betting industry.

"Innovative use of sports data is one of the key pillars of our digital strategy. This partnership with Sportradar will help us grow our global cricket fanbase and deepen our engagement with it," said Finn Bradshaw, Head of Digital at ICC.

Sportradar will deploy its Cricket Live Score Plus (CLS+) data-capture tool, enabling fielding positions and actions to be plotted for the first time. The CLS+ solution will provide live ball-by-ball match data to media platforms via dedicated channels.

Sportradar's Integrity Services will provide the ICC with bet monitoring and reporting for all 275 matches through its Universal Fraud Detection System (UFDS).