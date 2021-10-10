Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy: Tamil Nadu spinner Siddharth hopes to be fully fit in 10 days

Chennai :

Siddharth, one of the three frontline spinners in the Tamil Nadu squad for SMAT 2021-22 starting November 4, had incurred a quadriceps tear while on Delhi Capitals duty ahead of the Indian Premier League Phase 2 in the UAE.





“The rehabilitation programme has been going well. I will be ready in 10 days. I have been working with physiotherapist Thulasi sir and trainer Arun sir at the TNCA Academy in the MA Chidambaram Stadium,” Siddharth, the man of the final in the previous edition of the SMAT, told DT Next in a telephonic conversation on Saturday.





“I had some rest for a few days after suffering the injury, and then started my rehabilitation. I am focussed on regaining complete fitness. Once I am ready, I will join the bio-secure bubble in Chennai,” said the 23-year-old Siddharth.





It is to be recalled that the M Venkataramana-coached team would undergo a 10-day preparatory camp here, which is likely to begin on October 15.





“I am confident that I will do better than last season. My goal is to win titles for Tamil Nadu. I will do everything to achieve that,” added Siddharth, who made only a solitary appearance in SMAT 2020-21.





While DC will be in action in the IPL play-offs, Siddharth has been forced to follow his franchise from afar. “If not for the injury, I would have continued my journey with Capitals. But, unexpected events happen in life and I will have to take them in my stride. I had a great stint at Delhi, where I shared surreal moments with head coach Ricky Ponting,” said Siddharth.





Kaushik replaces injured Washington





The state senior selection committee on Saturday named top-order batter Kaushik Gandhi as the replacement for injured all-rounder Washington Sundar in the 20-man Tamil Nadu contingent for the SMAT. The 22-year-old Washington is yet to recover from a finger injury that he sustained in July during the India tour of England.





“Washington is still not fit. National Cricket Academy staff have asked him to take rest for six weeks. That is the reason why he has been replaced,” said selection panel chairman S Vasudevan.