Umran called up as India net bowler

Dubai :

With just two senior-level domestic matches for Jammu and Kashmir under his belt before the start of the IPL, the 21-year-old has impressed India skipper Virat Kohli so much so that he has been summoned as a net bowler.





Umran has bowled the fastest ball of the IPL Season 14 at 153 kmph. In his debut IPL season, the pace bowler took two wickets in three games.





Malik in place of Maqsood





Pakistan’s Sohaib Maqsood was on Saturday ruled out of the T20 World Cup owing to a lower back injury and replaced by veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik.





Maqsood was ruled out of the tournament after failing an MRI scan on his lower back.