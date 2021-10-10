India batters flop as Australia wins by 4 wickets

Melbourne :

Batting first, India put up an inept performance, scoring only 118 for nine, largely due to a 37 off 26 balls by Pooja Vastrakar.





Australia scored the runs in 19.1 overs, courtesy Tahlia (42 not out off 33 balls, 6 foiurs), who launched into Shikha Pandey’s 18th over and got 14 runs which proved to be a game-changer.





Renuka Singh’s inexperience also cost India dearly as the 19th over yielded 13 runs with Tahlia, playing only in her second T20 International, winning it for the host.





Shikha (1/27 in 4 overs) bowled one that jagged back a long way to breach Alyssa Healy’s (4) defence. After that, it was Rajeshwari Gayakwad who controlled the middle-overs by getting rid of Meg Lanning (15). Ashleigh Gardener (1) was guilty of belting a half-tracker from Harmanpreet Kaur straight into point fielder Rajeshwari.





Deepti Sharma then got the dangerous Ellyse Perry (2) as Harmanpreet timed her jump to perfection at the cover, leaving Australia tottering at 46 for four. Opener Beth Mooney (34 off 36 balls, 4 fours) was cautious for the better part of her innings as Tahlia started smashing the bowlers.





Once Mooney was stumped off Rajeshwari and Nicola Carey was also caught out of her crease, India looked to be making a comeback at 94 for six. But Shikha and Renuka Singh couldn’t bowl tight lines to prevent Tahlia from taking her team to victory.





Earlier, Pooja gave a fine exhibition of power-hitting as her superb 37 not out off 26 balls (3 fours, 2 sixes) took India to 118 after it was reeling at 81 for nine.