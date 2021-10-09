Mumbai Indians defeats Hyderabad by 42 runs, but finishes fifth in IPL 2021

Chennai :

Five-time title-winner Mumbai had to win by a margin of 171 runs or more to leapfrog Kolkata Knight Riders on the table and attain the final play-offs spot. MI did everything in its power to secure a Himalayan win, but, as expected, it was too big a deal to achieve.





On a season where the Rohit Sharma-led team set its eyes on a hat-trick of IPL titles, it had to settle for a fifth-place finish in the standings. Mumbai had to bat first to have any mathematical chance of qualifying for the last-four stage and luckily, it did after Rohit won the toss.





Opening batsman Ishan Kishan (84 off 32 balls, 11 fours, 4 sixes) and Suryakumar Yadav (82 off 40 balls, 13 fours, 3 sixes) played out of their skin to give Mumbai a glimmer a hope with a mammoth score of 235 for nine. Chasing 236 for an improbable win, Hyderabad came out all guns blazing, with openers Jason Roy (34 off 21 balls, 6 fours) and Abhishek Sharma (33 off 16 balls, 4 fours, 1 six) going hard in the powerplay overs.





Once the combination was sent back to the pavilion, stand-in skipper Manish Pandey (69 not out off 41 balls, 7 fours, 2 sixes) played a lone hand as he received little support from his fellow batters. Priyam Garg (29 off 21 balls, 2 fours, 1 six) stayed in the middle for some time, but his innings hardly hurt MI. SRH could muster only 193 for eight in its chase.





In the first essay, Kishan found the fence at will and scored his 84 runs off just 32 balls. Suryakuamr’s 82-run knock came off 40 balls, during which he hit 13 fours and three sixes.





MI openers Kishan and Rohit (18 off 13 balls) meant business and showed the intent from the onset. Kishan, especially, was in belligerent mood as he went hammer and tongs to bring up his fifty off just 16 balls, the fastest half-century this season. It was raining boundaries and sixes for Kishan in every over as MI raced to 78 runs in the first five overs.





The menacing partnership between the openers was broken in the sixth over by Rashid Khan when he induced a top-edge from Rohit, which was caught brilliantly by Mohammad Nabi. It looked like child’s play for Kishan as he clobbered Rashid over the deep mid-wicket to bring up the team’s 100 in 7.1 overs.





Kishan finally departed in the 10th over when he top edged an Umran Malik delivery to Wriddhiman Saha behind the stumps.





Suryakumar, who had not been at his best in the second leg, then rose to the occasion when it mattered and took the onus of guiding MI’s innings.





BRIEF SCORES: Mumbai Indians 235/9 in 20 overs (I Kishan 84, Suryakumar 82, J Holder 4/52) bt Sunrisers Hyderabad 193/8 in 20 overs (Manish 69*)