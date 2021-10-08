Khanna, Kirrtane, Vasant win double crowns in ITF seniors event

Chennai :

While all three had facile wins in their singles encounters, they were made to toil hard in the doubles finals, especially Khanna and his partner Vipin Sirpaul in the 35+ category, who was taken the distance by Ajai Selvaraj and Rewant Datta but held their nerve at the crucial juncture to win in the super tie-breaker.





Kirrtane and partner Nikhil Rao complimented each other on the court to quell the challenge from Moorthy and Bhatia 6-1, 6-2 for Rao's maiden ITF title.





The women's singles title was won by Dr. Jyotsna Patel, who defeated Nazneen Rahman 6-2, 6-2.





Khanna was expected to be given a tougher fight by Sandeep Pawar, who managed to stay in the game in the first set, but his legs gave away in the second and he lost 3-6, 0-6. Kirrtane and Mayur Vasant were just too good for their opponents N Choudhary and A Bharwadwaj respectively and scored easy, identical 6-1, 6-1 victories.





The best match of the day was the 35+ doubles with Khanna and partner Sirpaul winning the first set 6-3. However Selvraj raised his game in the second, controlling the net to guide his mate Rewant and win 6-0 to level the match, They dominated the super tie-break to race to an 8-4 lead before it all unraveled for them. Rewant missed two sitters at the net and Khanna hot two winners to help them come from behind and win it 10-8.





Results (Singles all finals):





Men's 35+: Aditya Khanna (1) bt Sandeep Pawar 6-3, 6-0.





Men's 40+: Nitin Kirrtane (5) (bt) N Choudhary (1) 6-1, 6-1





Men's 50+: Neelkanth Damre bt N Kankaria 6-2, 6-2





Men's 60+: Manek.M (1) bt A Bharadwaj 6-1, 6-1





Men's 70+: Kumar G (1) bt Tahir Ali (2)4-3 (conceded)





Men's 35+ doubles: Aditya Khanna/Vipin Sirpaul bt Datta Rewant/Ajai Selvaraj 6-3, 0-6, 10-8 40+ doubles: Nitin Kirrtane/Nikhil Rao bt Anand Moorthy/Himanshu Bhatia 6-1, 6-2 50+ doubles: Bhushan Akut/Nishit Pandey bt Dinesh Laungani/Venugopal Manghat 7-5, 6-4 60+ doubles: Mayur Vasant/Rakesh Kohli bt Pawan Jain/B Negi6-3, 6-1 Women's singles: Dr. Jyotsna Patel bt Nazneen Rahman6-2, 6-2





Doubles: Nazneen Rahman/Priyanka Mehta bt Jyotsna Patel/Neha Shah 6-2, 6-4.