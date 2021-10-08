SAFF Championship: Sri Lanka holds India to goalless draw

India produced yet another disappointing performance as it was held to a goalless draw by 205th-ranked Sri Lanka in its second SAFF Championship match here on Thursday.
Male: Seven-time SAFF champion India paid the price for not creating enough chances and wasting those it got against a Sri Lankan side that is 98 places below it in the FIFA rankings. Though it had the lion’s share of the ball possession, the 107th-ranked India was ineffective from set-pieces and did not do much in open play either. Igor Stimac’s team is still searching for a win after two matches. India (2 points) had played out a 1-1 draw against 10-man Bangladesh in its opening game on Monday. The India team will next meet Nepal (6 points) in a crucial fixture here on Sunday. The top-two nations at the end of the round-robin stage will qualify for the tournament’s final.
