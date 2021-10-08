Still uncertain if I will play next year, says Dhoni

Chennai :

Speaking after the toss for CSK’s IPL game against Punjab Kings, the 40-year-old was asked about whether he would be staying with the franchise which is synonymous with him since the IPL’s inception.





“Well, you can see me in yellow next year. But whether I will be playing for CSK? There are a lot of uncertainties around it for a simple reason that we have two new teams coming up,” he said referring to the IPL’s expansion into a 10-team competition from next season. “Unless the rules are in place, you can’t really decide that. So we will wait for it to happen and hopefully it will be good for everyone,” he added.