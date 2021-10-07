Thu, Oct 07, 2021

Punjab Kings beat Chennai Super Kings by six wickets

Published: Oct 07,202107:04 PM by Online desk

Updated: Oct 07,202107:09 PM

Punjab Kings beat Chennai Super Kings by six wickets in Indian Premier League. This is Chennai's third consecutive loss in the league stages.

With Rahul top scoring 98 Punjab salvages pride to chase down 134. Image Courtesy: Twitter - @IPL
Dubai:
Punjab chased down CSK's skimpy 134 losing four wickets to seven overs to spare.

Faf Du Plessis shouldered the Chennai batting with a helpful 76.

Punjab skipper Rahul was two shy of a century scoring 98 aiding the team to a comfortable win. However the team could only settle for the fifth spot after playing 14 matches.

