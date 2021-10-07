Punjab Kings beat Chennai Super Kings by six wickets in Indian Premier League. This is Chennai's third consecutive loss in the league stages.
Dubai:
Punjab chased down CSK's skimpy 134 losing four wickets to seven overs to spare.
Faf Du Plessis shouldered the Chennai batting with a helpful 76.
Punjab skipper Rahul was two shy of a century scoring 98 aiding the team to a comfortable win. However the team could only settle for the fifth spot after playing 14 matches.
(inputs from PTI)
