Punjab Kings beat Chennai Super Kings by six wickets

With Rahul top scoring 98 Punjab salvages pride to chase down 134. Image Courtesy: Twitter - @IPL

Dubai :

Punjab chased down CSK's skimpy 134 losing four wickets to seven overs to spare.





Faf Du Plessis shouldered the Chennai batting with a helpful 76.





Punjab skipper Rahul was two shy of a century scoring 98 aiding the team to a comfortable win. However the team could only settle for the fifth spot after playing 14 matches.





