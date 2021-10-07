IPL 2021: Punjab Kings win toss, opt to bowl against Chennai Super Kings

Dubai :

On the other hand, CSK skipper MS Dhoni said: "It's tough to maintain fitness. The postponement of the IPL always meant there will be more games in a short period - no concerns as such personally. Playing with the same XI. Heat is always a factor, we would've batted first even if we won the toss. You'll see me in yellow next season but whether I'll be playing for CSK you never know. There are a lot of uncertainties coming up, two new teams are coming, we don't know what the retention rules are and so on." CSK had last suffered a defeat against Delhi Capitals while Punjab Kings is also coming off a loss against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).





Dhoni's team is currently at the second spot in the points table while Punjab Kings is in the sixth position. Playing XI: CSK: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, MS Dhoni (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, and Josh Hazlewood.





Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (c), Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Shahrukh Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Harpreet Brar, Moises Henriques, Chris Jordon, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh.