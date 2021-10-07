Vladimir eyes Komandable show

Chennai :

The final foreign piece of the Chennaiyin jigsaw that has been put together by the tactically astute Bozidar Bandovic, Koman is versatile enough to operate in three different positions. Apart from admirable on-field skills and technique, the 32-year-old brings with him the winning mentality, a quality that the Montenegrin head coach doesn’t compromise on.





Set to officially represent two-time ISL champion CFC in a month-and-a-half in Season 8 in Goa, Koman hopes to deliver a positive impact. “I promise to do my best in all the matches. I will do everything to reach our target. Our target is not small; it is big. One needs to dream big every time. So, we will try to be the champion,” Koman, who is undergoing the mandatory quarantine at the team hotel in the host city, told DT Next in a virtual chat on Wednesday.





“I am someone who can play as a central midfielder (both attacking and defensive) and as a winger. I will be ready to play in whichever position the coach puts me at,” added Koman, a former Hungary international with 36 appearances.





Since the beginning of his professional career about 15 years ago, Koman has been sort of a globetrotter. With a bundle of experience in European and Asian leagues under his belt, the midfielder has stepped on Indian shores for the first time. Asked if he is optimistic about swiftly acclimatising to the ISL, Koman replied: “I am excited to start this new adventure. It is a new country for me. I will work under a new set of staff as well. I was away from football for two months, so the pre-season will be very important. I need to adapt myself as quickly as possible. Once my quarantine is done, I will get down to work. I have the hunger to do well for the club.” Koman also said that Bandovic played a crucial role in convincing him to join Chennaiyin on a one-year deal.





“The head coach has placed his trust in me. Probably, it was the most important factor behind me signing for CFC. I immediately understood how much the coach valued my signature. The club made all the efforts to bring me to the ISL. So, I felt that I would be an important player in the club’s plans,” explained Koman.