Up against Punjab, Chennai eyes top-two spot

Dubai :

Despite two straight defeats prior to its final round-robin match, the MS Dhoni-led Chennai will have its nose ahead against an inconsistent Punjab outfit that is all but out of the play-offs race. The Super Kings batsmen are in fine nick, especially Ruturaj Gaikwad, and would be eager to continue the good work.





Ruturaj and Faf du Plessis have been delivering at the top while middle-order batter Ambati Rayudu is back to form following a fifty against Delhi Capitals. However, skipper Dhoni’s lack of runs is a worrying sign for CSK heading into the next stage.





All-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Dwayne Bravo would be keen to perform well with both bat and ball as the tournament reaches its business end. Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur and Josh Hazlewood are expected to make up the pace-bowling department.





Unless something dramatic happens in the final two days of the first round, Punjab will head home and so, would hope to end on a high. Captain KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh will hold the key for PBKS against CSK.





Drakes replaces injured Curran





Uncapped West Indian all-rounder Dominic Drakes on Wednesday replaced injured England all-rounder Sam Curran in the Super Kings squad for the remainder of the IPL 2021. Drakes has featured in one First-Class, 25 List A and 19 T20 matches. Meanwhile, Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders would strive for a handsome win over a struggling Rajasthan Royals in its last round-robin game in Sharjah on Thursday, to stay ahead in the play-offs race.