IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings sign up Drakes as replacement for Curran

Chennai :

Drakes is an uncapped West Indian all-rounder who has featured in one First-Class, 25 List A and 19 T20 matches so far. He is a left-handed batsman and a left-arm medium pacer. It is believed that Drakes was already in the IPL bio-bubble, having been picked up by defending champions Mumbai Indians as a net bowler.





The 23-year-old Drakes is the son of former West Indies fast bowler Vasbert Drakes. He had starred with an unbeaten 48 off 24 balls to help his side St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in winning the Caribbean Premier League 2021 title in September this year. He also took 16 wickets, becoming the joint fourth-highest wicket taker in the tournament.





Chennai Super Kings, second at the points table with 18 points from 13 matches, take on Punjab Kings in their last league match of IPL 2021 on Thursday at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. The three-time IPL champions have already qualified for the playoffs.