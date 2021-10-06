Wed, Oct 06, 2021

Yashaswini stuns Prathiba to enter quarterfinals of AITA women's tennis

Published: Oct 06,202110:41 PM by IANS

Unseeded Yashaswini Singh of Madhya Pradesh stunned fifth seed and home favorite Prathiba Prasad Narayan to enter the quarterfinals of the AITA Women's tennis tournament here on Wednesday.

Unseeded Yashaswini Singh (Image credit: AP)
Bangalore:
The 19-year-old outplayed the fancied player in straight sets 6-3, 6-3.

Meanwhile, top seed Soha Sadiq of Karnataka overcame some stiff resistance from statemate Vanshita Pathania before advancing to the last eight stages. After taking the first set 6-2, Soha was down 1-5 but recovered superbly to take the set into a tie-breaker which she won at 4.

Results;

Women's singles (Pre-quarterfinals)

1-Soha Sadiq (KAR) (1) bt Vanshita Pathania (KAR) 6-2, 7-6 (7-4); 3-Akanksha Nitture (MAH) bt Kashmira Manohar (KAR) 6-1, 6-2; Srinidhi S (KAR) bt Yashika Venu (KAR) 6-3, 6-4; 2-Samhitha Sai C (TN) bt Lakshanya Vishwanath (KAR) 3-6, 6-2, 6-0; Yashaswini Singh Panwar (MP) bt 5-Prathiba Prasad Narayan (KAR) 6-3, 6-3; Adithi Are (TS) bt Apoorva SB (KAR) 6-4, 6-0; 4-Pooja Ingale (MAH) bt Sudipta Senthil Kumar (MAH) 6-3, 6-2; 7-Bela Tahamkar (MAH) (7) bt Saidiya Balaji (TN) 6-3, 7-5.

Doubles (Quarterfinals)

2-Samhitha Sai C (TN)/ Sai Avanthika (TN) bt Anusha Kondavetti (AP)/Yashaswini Singh Panwar (MP) 7-5, 6-4; 4-Bela Tamhankar (MAH)/Pooja Ingale (MAH) bt Veda Varshita (TS)/Bala Gayathri Snigdha (TS) 6-2, 6-2; Srinidhi S (KAR)/ Steisha Buddhala (TS) bt Pragathi Narayan Prasad (KAR)/ Pratibha Narayan Prasad (KAR) 6-3, 6-2.

