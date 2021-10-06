IPL 2021: Bangalore win toss, elect to bowl first against Hyderabad

Abu Dhabi :

After winning the toss, Kohli said his playing eleven was unchanged from their six-run win against Punjab Kings on Sunday. "We have seen the wicket eases out in the second half. We had a bit of a jolt at the start of this leg. Against Chennai, we could have made a game out of it. We were 15-20 runs short. Every team wants to qualify with a few games to spare. Having qualified, we would want to back ourselves to deliver when under pressure."





Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson said his side was also unchanged from their six-wicket loss to Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday. "Exciting opportunity for us. I think as an environment, we would try to evolve. There is still some focus. There is a lot of enthusiasm thanks to the youth in the team."





Teams





Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (captain), Devdutt Padikkal, KS Bharat (wicketkeeper), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Daniel Christian, Shahbaz Ahmed, George Garton, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammed Siraj Sunrisers Hyderabad: Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Kane Williamson (captain), Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul and Umran Malik