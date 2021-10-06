Dhoni to play his farewell game in Chennai

Chennai :

Dhoni on Tuesday dropped hints that he would be seen playing next season. “When it comes to farewell, you can still come and see me play for CSK and that can be my farewell game. So, you will still get that opportunity to bid me farewell. Hopefully, we will come to see Chennai, play my last game over there and meet the fans,” Dhoni said during the 75th year celebrations of ‘India Cements’ which was held virtually.





The former India captain has not played in Chennai since 2019 as the 2020 edition of the IPL was held in the UAE and CSK played matches in the first phase of the 2021 tournament earlier this year in Mumbai.





England all-rounder Sam Curran, who represents CSK in the IPL, has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup due to a back injury. Sam’s brother Tom has been drafted in.