Sai Sudharsan, Saravana earn maiden TN call-up

Chennai :

Old warhorse Dinesh Karthik, who guided Tamil Nadu all the way in the domestic 20-over competition last season, will once again lead the troops while all-rounder Vijay Shankar will be his deputy.





Besides Karthik and Vijay Shankar, three India internationals – Washington Sundar, Thangarasu Natarajan and Sandeep Warrier – have been included in the contingent. “We are pretty happy with the players who have been picked. We have a balanced team with a good mix of youth and experience. I am confident that we will retain the trophy,” selection panel chairman S Vasudevan told DT Next. On his part, Tamil Nadu head coach M Venkataramana said: “We have covered all bases. I expect the side to do well in the tournament. Karthik’s retention as captain will help the team’s cause.” The 19-year-old Sai Sudharsan and Saravana Kumar have been rewarded for their impressive performances in the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2021. While Lyca Kovai Kings batter Sai Sudharsan amassed 358 runs in eight innings, Ruby Trichy Warriors all-rounder Saravana Kumar contributed 82 runs and 13 wickets in nine matches.





“I feel that this is a product of the hard work I have put in. If I keep working hard, I will be able to perform well for Tamil Nadu. It will be great to share the dressing room with the experienced players as I will get to learn a lot. I think that I will have an interesting journey with the team,” Sai Sudharsan told this newspaper.





“I am just excited after receiving my first call-up. I feel proud to have made the cut. I have been doing well since the start of the TNPL. I hope to continue the good form, with Tamil Nadu. I put in the hard yards during the COVID-19 lockdown period. That helped me improve my game immensely,” said Saravana Kumar. All-rounder Sanjay Yadav has made a return to the Tamil Nadu fold, but Baba Indrajith couldn’t make his way into the travelling party. The rest of the squad mostly comprises state team regulars.





Camp likely from Oct 15





Venkataramana revealed that the players would have a 10-day pre-tournament camp in Chennai, which is likely to begin on October 15. “We will get into our bio-secure bubble by October 9 or 10 and undergo the mandatory quarantine. Those who are involved in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2021 in the UAE will finish their commitment and join us,” said Venkataramana.