PKL 8 in Bengaluru, to begin on Dec 22

Chennai :

The 12-team PKL, which is making a comeback after two years, will commence on December 22 and move away from its traditional caravan format for the upcoming season. The League will comply with government regulations and guidelines, and work with specialised safety agencies to create a strict bio-secure bubble.





Speaking on the return of Pro Kabaddi, League commissioner Anupam Goswami said: “Bengaluru has all the facilities for the conduct of big sports events with best safety practices. We look forward to demonstrating it with PKL Season 8.” Meanwhile, Pro Kabaddi franchise Tamil Thalaivas is likely to begin its pre-season camp next week in Hyderabad. The domestic players in the Thalaivas squad will start their mandatory quarantine period this weekend, depending on their arrival.