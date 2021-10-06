Bowlers, Kishan help Mumbai to a vital win over Rajasthan

Dubai :

The crucial win helped Mumbai remain in contention for a place in the play-offs as it moved up to fifth in the table with 12 points in 13 matches. Rajasthan, meanwhile, is at a lowly seventh with 10 points.





The result quickly became a foregone conclusion when Rajasthan could manage only a paltry score of 90 for nine. In reply, Mumbai raced to the target with more than 11 overs to spare, with out-of-form wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan remaining unbeaten on a vintage 50 (25b, 5x4, 3x6). None of the Rajasthan bowlers was spared as Kishan regained his mojo at just the opportune moment when his team needed him to step up.





Earlier, Jimmy Neesham and Nathan Coulter-Nile hit the ideal length on a tacky strip as Mumbai’s disciplined bowling attack choked Rajasthan to 90 for nine. It is the lowest T20 total by a team batting first at Sharjah. Rohit Sharma was spot-on in deciding to bowl first and Neesham (3/12), playing his first game of the UAE leg, took the pace off his deliveries on a track where the ball wasn’t coming onto the bat.





Coulter-Nile (4-0-14-4) was equally effective with his change-ups and hit the hard-lengths more often than not en route to one of his best IPL spells. Neesham and Coulter-Nile cumulatively gave away only 26 runs between them in eight overs and also got a whopping seven wickets.





Jasprit Bumrah (2/14) was menacing as ever with crucial wickets as it was one of Mumbai’s closest to perfect bowling performances.





Brief scores: Rajasthan Royals 90/9 in 20 overs (E Lewis 24, NC Nile 4/14, J Neesham 3/12) lost to Mumbai Indians 94/2 in 8.2 overs (I Kishan 50*)