Namyaa Kapoor stuns field, clinches 25m pistol gold in World Championships

New Delhi :

According to information received here on Tuesday, Olympian Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar clinched the junior men's 50m Rifle 3-Positions gold to make it a clean sweep for India in the two medal events listed on Day 6 of the ISSF Junior World Championships being held in Lima, Peru.

Namyaa got 36 hits out of 50 in the final to finish ahead of silver-winning Frenchwoman Camille Jedrzejewski and Manu, both of whom ended with 33.

Camille and Manu had to be separated through a shoot-off, which lasted for four rounds before Camille piped Manu 4-3 in the decider. This was Manu's first bronze after three gold medals in the World Championship.

However, the day belonged to Namyaa who qualified for the finals in sixth place with a score of 580 after two rounds of qualification. While she was behind her "seniors" Manu and Rhythm Sangwan, who finished 1-2 with scores of 587 and 586 respectively, in qualifying, there was no stopping her in the final where she missed just three of the first 20-shots to win by quite a margin in the end.

Rhythm ended up fourth in the eight-woman final.

In junior men's 50m Rifle 3-Positions, only Aishwary made it to the finals among the five Indians in the fray. He equalled the junior world record score of 1185 in qualification to top the field.

The youngster then went on to smash the junior world record in the final with a score of 463.4, finishing almost seven points ahead of second-placed Frenchman Lucas Kryzs, who won silver with a score of 456.5. Gavin Barnick of the USA won bronze with 446.6.

Among the other Indians in the field, Sanskar Havelia was 11th with 1160, Pankaj Mukheja 15th with 1157, Sartaj Tiwana 16th with 1157 and Gurman Singh finished 22nd with a score of 1153.

With the addition of three medals including two gold, India have now extended their lead on the top of the medals table with eight gold, six silver and three bronze medals.