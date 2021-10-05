Skipper Shushaanthika leads from the front

Captain C Shushaanthika (4 for 17 and 39) delivered an all-round performance to help Tamil Nadu beat Goa by five wickets in a Women’s Under-19 Elite Group B fifth and final round game at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur on Monday.
Chennai:
Opting to bat first after winning the toss, Goa could manage only 113 for eight. Chasing an easy total of 114, Tamil Nadu got past the line with 22.2 overs to spare.
Brief scores: Goa 113/8 in 50 overs (Ibtisam Shaikh 46, Tanaya Naik 34, M Bharathi 2/20, C Shushaanthika 4/17) lost to Tamil Nadu 114/5 in 27.4 overs (C Shushaanthika 39, MS Aishwarya 46*, Taniya Pawar 2/15)
