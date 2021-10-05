Skipper Shushaanthika leads from the front

Chennai :

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, Goa could manage only 113 for eight. Chasing an easy total of 114, Tamil Nadu got past the line with 22.2 overs to spare.





Brief scores: Goa 113/8 in 50 overs (Ibtisam Shaikh 46, Tanaya Naik 34, M Bharathi 2/20, C Shushaanthika 4/17) lost to Tamil Nadu 114/5 in 27.4 overs (C Shushaanthika 39, MS Aishwarya 46*, Taniya Pawar 2/15)