TN enters Vinoo Mankad Trophy pre-quarters

Chennai :

In Elite Group B, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Chandigarh secured 14 points each. Based on net run-rate, Maharashtra topped the group while Tamil Nadu finished second, as both teams sealed their spot in the last-16 stage. After restricting Madhya Pradesh to 215 for eight, Tamil Nadu reached its target with three balls to spare.





Brief scores: Madhya Pradesh 215/8 in 50 overs (Shubham Kushwah 50, Akshat Raghuwanshi 51, Aman Singh Solanki 46, Aryan Pandey 27*, P Vignesh 3/50, Manav Parak 2/29, S Taarakesh 2/38) lost to Tamil Nadu 217/7 in 49.3 overs (R Vimal Khumar 29, B Sachin 43, M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar 44, A Badrinath 41*)