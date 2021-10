Kavyashree bags a double in State TT

B Kavyashree (Jawahar) did a double by coming up trumps in the Girls Under-19 and Girls Under-17 categories in the MSSTTA Tamizhaga State Table Tennis Championship, which drew to a close on Sunday at the Meston College of Education here.

Representative Image Chennai : Results (Final): Men: R Santhosh Kumar (Winwin) bt S Abinash Prasannaji (Ellis Mdu) 11-5, 12-10, 13-11

Women: V Kowshika (Jawahar) bt B Kavyashree (Jawahar) 11-6, 14-12, 11-4

Boys: Under-19: S Tharun (MCC) bt PB Abhinandh (Chennai Achievers) 8-11, 13-11, 11-9, 11-7

Boys: Under-17: PB Abhinandh (Chennai Achievers) bt S Tharun (MCC) 9-11, 11-3, 11-9, 11-8

Girls: Under-19: B Kavyashree (Jawahar) bt M Nithyashree (Chennai Achievers) 11-8, 4-11, 11-8, 11-4

Girls: Under-17: B Kavyashree (Jawahar) bt N Sharvani (Mylapore Club) 11-5, 11-9, 11-5