Hemanth Muddappa does a double in Indian National Motorcycle Drag Racing Championship

Hemanth Muddappa (Mantra Racing) of Bengaluru completed a double in the second round of the MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Drag Racing Championship that concluded here on Sunday at the MMRT.

Hemanth Muddappa (File photo)
Chennai: Reigning national champion Hemanth (08.061 seconds) topped the Super Sport Above 1051cc astride a Suzuki Hayabusa, which attained a top speed of 231 kmph. He was followed by fellow Bengaluru lads Hafizullah Khan (08.396s) and Vignesh Purushotham (08.409s). Hemanth (07.914s) later won in the Super Sport 851-1050cc category while riding a BMW S1000, ahead of Mohammed Riyaz (Hyderabad) and Bengaluru’s Sugan Prasad, who had timings of 08.058s and 08.421s respectively. Aiyaz Rem of Bengaluru won the Super Sport Indian 361-550cc category run while Chennai riders Bharath Raj (226-360cc) and S Madhan Kumar (165cc) were the day’s other winners.

