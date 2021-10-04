U-19 cricket: Delhi Women beats Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

Asked to bat first in the 20 overs per side contest, Delhi put on 132 for seven on the board. In the second essay, Delhi managed to restrict Tamil Nadu to 90 for seven and secured a comfortable win.





Brief scores: Delhi 132/7 in 20 overs (Riya Kondal 27, Tanisha Singh 29, Riya Shokeen 33) bt Tamil Nadu 90/7 in 20 overs (MS Aishwarya 34)