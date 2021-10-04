Women’s Chess C’ship: India settles for silver

India clinched a silver medal after going down 0-2 to Russia in the final of the FIDE World Women’s Team Chess Championship here on Saturday.

Representative Image

Moscow : After losing the first match 1.5-2.5 despite a brilliant win for D Harika on the board, the Indians were outclassed 1-3 in the second as a strong Russia team stormed to the title. It was India’s first-ever medal at the championship. In the second match, Harika held Goryachkina to a draw, as did R Vaishali against the higher-rated Alexandra Kosteniuk. However, Tania Sachdev and Mary Ann Gomes went down to higher-rated opponents Katernya Lagno and Polina Shuvalova respectively to hand Russia a comprehensive victory.