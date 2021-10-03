IPL 2021: RCB score 164 for 7 against Punjab Kings

Sharja :

Opting to bat, RCB suffered a middle order collapse after openers Devdutt Padikkal (40; 38 balls, 4x4; 2x6) and Virat Kohli (25; 24 balls, 2x4; 1x6) added 68 runs for the first wicket.





But Maxwell, who is in the midst of one of his best IPL seasons, hit four sixes and three fours, to complete 50 off 29 balls.





He and AB De Villiers (23 off 18 balls; 1x4; 2x6), the two best T20 batters, conjured 73 runs for the fourth wicket and brought their side back on track. Kohli started with a four, while Padikkal hammered Arshdeep Singh (0/42 in 3 overs) for a back-to-back six, over deep mid-wicket and a boundary, an elegant cut, in the third over, in which RCB fetched 13 runs.





Padikkal then launched into leggie Ravi Bishnoi (0/35 in 4 overs), striking two boundaries, in similar fashion, over his head. Kohli, who got a reprieve in the fifth over as young Sarfaraz Khan, dropped a tough chance at short-mid wicket, then was in his element. The duo tore into the Punjab Kings attack, as they raced to 55/0 after Powerplay.





In the eight over, Padikkal was given not out, despite a wiggle, which was seen off his glove, by the third umpire, off Bishnoi.





But Punjab pegged back RCB by picking three quick wickets, all by Moises Henriques (3/12 in 4 overs). He first cleaned up Kohli and off the next ball forced Dan Christian, to give a regulation catch to Sarfaraz Khan. Henriques then dismissed Padikkal, who nicked one to Rahul, as RCB was tottering at 73/3.





Maxwell then took charge and ensured the highest total by any team at Sharjah during this season.