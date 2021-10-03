To me, the Ashes need to go ahead: Andrew Strauss

London :

"To me, the Ashes need to go ahead. We are learning to live with Covid in this country and Australia is in a slightly different place. But the Ashes means a lot to a lot of people, and some of them are people that are going through a tough time themselves. It defies belief that all these other sports are taking place and that the Ashes doesn't take place. There is a way of making it happen and I think we are moving in the right direction. I think there will be accommodations made and that families will get out there," Strauss was quoted as saying by Daily Mail on Sunday.

"Personally, I think if you are selected on an Ashes tour, you should go. An Ashes tour is not the one to pull out of, in my opinion. But I understand that everyone sees things slightly differently. But I think that between Cricket Australia, the Australian government and the ECB, they will find a way that works for both the players and their families," added Strauss.

Strauss, who led England to Ashes victory in Australia in 2010/11 and also served as a former director of cricket for the ECB, is of the opinion that England need to put up a better show than they did during the home Tests against New Zealand and India even if all first-choice players are available.

"I think we are going to have to play a lot better than we did this summer, put it that way. Our top order needs to function better than it has done for a long time. Playing against the new ball in Australia is a very tough thing to do. There will be a lot of responsibility on our bowling attack. Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad will have a role to play but we can't just rely on them to win us the Ashes."

The 2021/22 Ashes will take place from December 8, 2021 to January 18, 2022. Australia are the current holders of the Ashes. The five-match series is also a part of the 2021 to 2023 cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC).