Karthick, Ananya clinch top prize in State TT tourney

Karthick Sivakumar of Chennai Achievers got the better of Achinth (ITTC) in straight games in the final on Saturday to clinch the Boys Under-13 title at the ongoing Tamizhaga State Table Tennis Championship at the Meston College of Education here.

Representative image. Chennai : M Ananya (Chennai Achievers) and V Kalyanaraman of Ellis Mdu came out on top in Girls Under-13 and Veteran Singles respectively.

Results: Boys: Under-13: Final: Karthick Sivakumar (Chennai Achievers) bt Achinth (ITTC) 11-7, 11-9, 11-3

Girls:Under-13: Final: M Ananya (Chennai Achievers) bt SS Bhuvanidha (SDAT Mdu) 13-11, 11-9, 13-11

Veteran Singles: Final: V Kalyanaraman (Ellis Mdu) bt Ethiraj (Chennai) 11-8, 12-10, 9-11, 8-11, 13-11