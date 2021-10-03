Rafiq, Sindy impress in drag racing second round

Chennai :

Rafiq was in imperious form on the day as he won in both 2-Stroke 165cc and 130cc categories quite comfortably. After a disappointing practice run, he clocked 12.761 seconds in the final run of the 165cc class – ahead of Chennai’s Prashanth (12.817s) and Aiyaz Rem (12.969s) – for the 400-metre dash.





Earlier, Rafiq took the honours in the 130cc category with a timing of 12.962 seconds and was followed by the Bengaluru duo of Touheed (13.438s) and G Abdul (13.513s). Sindy (16.462s) emerged triumphant in a three-way battle in the Girls category (4-Stroke 165cc) as she overcame fellow Chennai competitors Lani Zena Fernandez (16.522s) and Nivetha Jessica (17.291s).