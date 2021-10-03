Sun, Oct 03, 2021

Rafiq, Sindy impress in drag racing second round

Published: Oct 03,202107:56 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Bengaluru’s Mohammed Rafiq dominated the opening day’s proceedings in the second round of the MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Drag Racing Championship 2021 at the MMRT here on Saturday with a grand double while local challenger Soundari Sindy topped the Girls category.

Winners Soundari Sindy and Mohammed Rafiq
Winners Soundari Sindy and Mohammed Rafiq
Chennai:
Rafiq was in imperious form on the day as he won in both 2-Stroke 165cc and 130cc categories quite comfortably. After a disappointing practice run, he clocked 12.761 seconds in the final run of the 165cc class – ahead of Chennai’s Prashanth (12.817s) and Aiyaz Rem (12.969s) – for the 400-metre dash.

Earlier, Rafiq took the honours in the 130cc category with a timing of 12.962 seconds and was followed by the Bengaluru duo of Touheed (13.438s) and G Abdul (13.513s). Sindy (16.462s) emerged triumphant in a three-way battle in the Girls category (4-Stroke 165cc) as she overcame fellow Chennai competitors Lani Zena Fernandez (16.522s) and Nivetha Jessica (17.291s).
Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations