Tamil Nadu U-19 team beats Himachal

Chennai :

Asked to bat first after losing the toss, Tamil Nadu posted 255 off its stipulated 50 overs. Sachin was the top-scorer as he struck 113 off 144 deliveries in an innings that included eight fours and a maximum. Mridul P Surroch (4 for 46) was the pick of the bowlers for Himachal in the first passage, scalping four wickets.





Chasing 256 for a win, Himachal could muster only 176 all-out. Manav and left-arm spinner P Vignesh (4 for 17) ran riot with the ball to help Tamil Nadu register an easy win. Paras A Parihar (55) was the only Himachal batter to cross the 50-run mark. Meanwhile, the Women’s Under-19 Elite Group B Round 3 fixture between Tamil Nadu and Bengal at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur on Saturday was abandoned due to rain. Both teams earned two points each from the game.





Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 255 in 50 overs (R Vimal Khumar 43, B Sachin 113, A Badrinath 25, Mridul P Surroch 4/46, Ritik V Kumar 2/43) bt Himachal Pradesh 176 in 45.1 overs (Kabir A Singh 27, Raghav Angra 45, Paras A Parihar 55, Manav Parakh 5/25, P Vignesh 4/17)