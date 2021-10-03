Sai Sudharsan makes heads turn

Chennai :

The elegant left-handed batter has been tormenting rivals regardless of the colour of the ball in their hands, with the sweet spot of his blade quite busy since the commencement of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2021 here in July. While Lyca Kovai Kings hugely benefited from his services during TNPL 5, TNCA Top Division heavyweight Jolly Rovers CC has been reaping the fruits of success for getting his prized signature ahead of the 2021-22 season.





After contributing 358 runs in eight T20 innings for Kovai, the 19-year-old Sai Sudharsan drove Jolly Rovers to victory in the VA Parthasarathy Memorial Trophy 50-over competition by racking up 494 runs in seven matches.





Sandwiched between the two events were four appearances in the Rajah of Palayampatti Shield two-day fixtures, where he amassed 210 runs for the Kaushik Gandhi-led Jolly Rovers. In a telephonic interaction with DT Next on Saturday, teen sensation Sai Sudharsan spoke at length about his purple patch in all formats of the sport.





“During the COVID-19 lockdown period, I trained both physically and mentally. I tried to improve my fitness as much as I could. I also worked on my fielding. The work I put in has helped me score loads of runs. I am thankful to my coaches for their unconditional support. They have played a huge role in improving my game,” said Sai Sudharsan, the player of the tournament and top-scorer in the recently concluded VAP Trophy.





“I had a good run in the TNPL, so I was confident heading into the TNCA season. At the beginning of the season, I had the belief that I could get runs on a consistent basis. I just tried to push myself for more. I must say that I am blessed to be a part of Jolly Rovers. The team has put its trust in me and given me opportunities to play alongside Tamil Nadu stars,” added Sai Sudharsan, who made the switch from Alwarpet CC. “My confidence level has gone up a notch because of the team’s backing. When I spend time with seniors at the crease, I get to learn a lot from them.”





What separates Sai Sudharsan from the rest of the young batters in Tamil Nadu is his ability to hit huge scores at a frightening pace.





While talking about his aggressive style of play, Sai Sudharsan said: “I have changed my game to some extent. I will learn more with time as there is room for improvement. Earlier, I used to make slow starts and build on the innings. Now that I have momentum on my side, I am able to score runs at a good rate.”





A versatile top-order batsman, Sai Sudharsan is an asset to whichever team he plays for. Asked if he is ready to take the next step in his career, the youngster responded: “If I get picked for Tamil Nadu, I am confident that I can deliver the goods.”