Everton holds Man United

Chennai :

Yerry Mina’s late goal for the Toffees was ruled out by a review for offside after Andros Townsend had cancelled out Anthony Martial’s opener for United. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s decision to rest Cristiano Ronaldo from the start will be questioned as the ‘Red Devils’ has won just two of its last six games in all competitions.





Everton’s good work before the break was undone on 43 minutes, thanks to a moment of inspiration from Bruno Fernandes as he teed up Martial to fire beyond Jordan Pickford. Solskjaer called on Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho 10 minutes into the second half as he looked to put the game beyond Rafa Benitez’s men.





But it was Everton which struck next to expose United’s frailty on the counter-attack. Demarai Gray won the ball back on the left and freed Abdoulaye Doucoure into acres of space in midfield. The latter played in Townsend to fire home his fifth goal in nine appearances for the club.





Results: Manchester United 1 (A Martial 43) drew with Everton 1 (A Townsend 65); Chelsea 3 (T Chalobah 9, T Werner 84, B Chilwell 89) bt Southampton 1 (J Ward-Prowse 61(P))