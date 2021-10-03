Up against Punjab, Bangalore eyes play-offs berth

Dubai :

With its five-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab kept alive its prospects of making the last-four stage after five wins and seven reverses. Up against the RCB outfit, Punjab will have its task cut out at the Sharjah Stadium.





Even though he didn’t make a big score, Virat Kohli looked good during his stay in the middle in the team’s victory over Rajasthan Royals, as did the skipper’s opening partner Devdutt Padikkal. If the situation demands, Glenn Maxwell can again afford to look at KS Bharat to build a solid partnership in the middle overs.





Batting down the order, AB de Villiers provides Bangalore the kind of cushion that other teams lack, and Punjab would be well aware of this fact. The bowling will be manned by Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Shahbaz Ahmed and Yuzvendra Chahal. Punjab would hope that its senior players – captain KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal and Mohammed Shami – fire once again.





SRH aims to dent KKR’s chances: Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to dent Kolkata Knight Riders’ chances of making it to the knockout stage when they face-off in Dubai on Sunday. With nine defeats from 11 matches, SRH is languishing at the bottom, while KKR has hopes of qualifying with 10 points from 12 matches.