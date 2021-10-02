IPL 2021: Ruturaj Gaikwad's unbeaten ton helps CSK post 189/4 against RR

Abu Dhabi :

Gaikwad took his bat through the innings with his 60-ball unbeaten knock which had nine fours and five sixes after CSK were asked to bat first.





Ravindra Jadeja contributed 32 off just 15 balls while Faf du Plessis made 25.





For RR, Rahul Tewatia was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/39.





Brief Scores: Chennai Super Kings: 189 for 4 in 20 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 101 not out, Ravindra Jadeja 32 not out; Rahul Tewatia 3/39).