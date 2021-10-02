IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals opt to bowl against CSK

Rajasthan Royals won the toss against CSK and chose to bowl at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Sharjah
Chennai:
In the most anticipated match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings, the former won the toss and elected to bowl against the table toppers.
#RajasthanRoyals won the toss and chose to bowl first. #ChennaiSuperKings@ChennaiIPL#CSK#Dhoni#ThalaDhoni— DT Next (@dt_next) October 2, 2021
Playing XI
Chennai Super Kings XI: F du Plessis, R Gaikwad, M Ali, S Raina, A Rayudu, MS Dhoni, R Jadeja, S Curran, S Thakur, KM Asif, J Hazlewood
Rajasthan Royals XI: E Lewis, Y Jaiswal, S Samson, S Dube, G Phillips, D Miller, R Tewatia, A Singh, M Markande, C Sakariya, M Rahman
