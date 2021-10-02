Sat, Oct 02, 2021

IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals opt to bowl against CSK

Published: Oct 02,202107:19 PM

Rajasthan Royals won the toss against CSK and chose to bowl at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Sharjah

Chennai:
In the most anticipated match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings, the former won the toss and elected to bowl against the table toppers.

Playing XI

Chennai Super Kings XI: F du Plessis, R Gaikwad, M Ali, S Raina, A Rayudu, MS Dhoni, R Jadeja, S Curran, S Thakur, KM Asif, J Hazlewood 

Rajasthan Royals XI: E Lewis, Y Jaiswal, S Samson, S Dube, G Phillips, D Miller, R Tewatia, A Singh, M Markande, C Sakariya, M Rahman 

 
