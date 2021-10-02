Perry the first Australian woman to pick up 300 wickets

Sat, Oct 02, 2021

All-rounder Ellyse Perry became the first Australian woman to take 300 international wickets after she dismissed India's Pooja Vastrakar on day three of the four-day pink-ball test on the Gold Coast on Saturday.

All-rounder Ellyse Perry (Source: Reuters)
Melbourne:

 Perry sent off Vastrakar (13) in the 143rd over as Beth Mooney pulled off a stunning catch at gully.

 Perry is currently third on the list of women with the most wickets, behind India's Jhulan Goswami (337) and England's Katherine Brunt (301).

 The 30-year-old is also the first woman with the double of 5000 runs and 300 wickets in international cricket.

