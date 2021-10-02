Roshini helps Pondicherry Women beat Tamil Nadu by three wickets

Chennai :

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, Tamil Nadu could put only 151 for eight on the scoreboard. Wicketkeeper-batter R Aaisha Bee was the top-scorer of the team, striking 50 runs off 88 balls in an innings that included six fours. Chasing 152 for victory, Pondicherry got the job done in the penultimate over. Top-order batter Roshini was the star of the show as she hit seven boundaries during her 120-ball stay at the crease.





BRIEF SCORES: Tamil Nadu 151/8 in 50 overs (R Aaisha Bee 50, Priyanshi Pande 27*, C Srimeera 2/25, R Abirame 2/26, Amruta Saran 2/17) lost to Pondicherry 153/7 in 49 overs (R Roshini 72*, C Shushaanthika 2/24, KP Sathvika 2/31)