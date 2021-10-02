Rain plays spoilsport as TN, Chandigarh earn two points each

Chennai :

Set to chase 171 for its second win in the event, Tamil Nadu could not begin its innings as rain intervened. Earlier, Tamil Nadu bowled Chandigarh out for 170 in 48.1 overs in the first essay. Off-spinner Manav Parakh (4 for 25) was on top of his game, picking up four wickets.





BRIEF SCORES: Chandigarh 170 in 48.1 overs (Paras 37, Arbab Iqbal 31, Manav Parakh 4/25, VS Karthick Manikandan 2/48) vs Tamil Nadu – No result