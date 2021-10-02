Sat, Oct 02, 2021

Tiruvannamalai Association to host junior state handball championship

Published: Oct 02,202109:33 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

The Tiruvannamalai District Handball Association will host the upcoming junior state championship, according to a resolution passed at a recent meeting.

Representative Image
Representative Image
Tiruvannamalai: The meeting, which was presided over by Association president D Arvind Kumar, also decided to organise a district meet to select the team for the state-level tournament. A resolution, during the meeting, called for providing skill upgradation programme to physical education teachers in the Tiruvannamalai district.

Another resolution sought to provide special training for handball umpires. While Association secretary NM Sudharshan welcomed the gathering, Association treasurer Ramajayam proposed the vote of thanks.
Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations