West Ham defeats Rapid Vienna

London :

Italian league leader Napoli crashed to a shock 2-3 home loss to Spartak Moscow and Celtic was humbled 0-4 at home by Bayer Leverkusen. Olympique Marseille’s home game with Galatasaray, which ended in a 0-0 draw, was marred by crowd trouble, with play held up for eight minutes in the first half after rival fans hurled fireworks at each other.





RESULTS:Europa League: West Ham United 2 (D Rice 29, S Benrahma 90+4) bt Rapid Vienna 0; Legia Warsaw 1 (M Emreli 31) bt Leicester City 0; Napoli 2 (E Elmas 1, V Osimhen 90+4) lost to Spartak Moscow 3 (Q Promes 55 & 90, M Ignatov 80); Celtic 0 lost to Bayer Leverkusen 4 (P Hincapie 25, F Wirtz 35, L Alario 58(P), A Adli 90+4)





Europa Conference League: Tottenham Hotspur 5 (D Alli 4(P), G Lo Celso 8, H Kane 68, 77 & 88) bt Mura 1 (Z Kous 52)