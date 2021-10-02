United CC wins Tiruvallur Third Division title

Chennai :

SRIHER RC finished a close second with six wins from seven games. Occupying the top-two spots on the table, United and SRIHER have been promoted to the Second Division. Nihal Chinnadurai of SRIHER was the top-scorer of the competition with 264 runs. KD Dinesh Antony topped the chart for United with 152 runs and finished second overall.





D Praveen Kumar from SRIHER ended as the highest wicket-taker of the Third Division with 20 scalps and was followed by teammate Aditya Balaji, who picked up 18. B Bharat was the pick of the bowlers for title-winner United, taking 10 wickets in total.