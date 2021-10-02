Aditya, Harshaa shine with the ball

Chennai :

Fielding first, SRIHER bowled Aththis out for 138, courtesy of Aditya’s match-turning spell. Chasing 139 for a win, SRIHER got past the finish line with an over to spare. Aththis leg-spinner P Harshaa (5 for 27) was the lone bright spark for his side in the second essay, but received little support from his teammates. Despite the victory, SRIHER had to settle for the second place in the championship, behind victor United CC.





BRIEF SCORES: Aththis CC 138 in 29.5 overs (K Nirmal Kumar 61, N Gowri Shankar 35, Aditya Balaji 6/41) lost to SRIHER RC 141/7 in 29 overs (Nihal Chinnadurai 34, Harith Raghuram 38, P Harshaa 5/27)