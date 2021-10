Abhinandh, Shriya dominate in State tourney

PB Abhinandh (Boys Under-15), K Sathya Narayanan (Boys Under-11), Shriya Anand (Girls Under-15) and Maya Ashwath (Girls Under-11) came up trumps in their respective categories in the ongoing MSSTTA Tamizhaga State Table Tennis Championship at the Meston College of Education here.

Winners of the Tamizhaga State Table Tennis Championship pose with their trophies Chennai : Results:

Boys: Under-15: Final: PB Abhinandh (Chennai Achievers) bt S Sriram (Chennai Achievers) 11-8, 17-15, 7-11, 4-11, 11-7, 11-5

Semi-finals: PB Abhinandh (Chennai Achievers) bt Siddarth Raja (HTTA Theni) 11-6, 11-6, 11-9; S Sriram (Chennai Achievers) bt K Umesh (ITTC) 11-8, 11-7, 11-6

Under-11: Final: K Sathya Narayanan (HTTA Theni) bt Sanjay Aravind (SSA Erd) 11-6, 8-11, 11-9, 8-11, 11-5

Semi-finals: K Sathya Narayanan (HTTA Theni) bt R Tanmay (Chennai Achievers) 11-7, 10-12, 11-6, 5-11, 11-3; Sanjay Aravind (SSA Erd) bt Vaibhav (Try) 11-5, 5-11, 8-11, 11-6, 11-7

Girls: Under-15: Final: Shriya Anand (DBAA) bt N Sharvani (LTTA) 12-10, 15-13, 11-3

Semi-finals: N Sharvani (LTTA) bt M Ananya (Chennai Achievers) 11-13, 11-8, 11-3, 11-9; Shriya Anand (DBAA) bt H Yavanika (KTTC) 11-6, 11-4, 11-4

Under-11: Final: Maya Ashwath (Ellis Mdu) bt M Sadhana (Chennai Achievers) 11-4, 11-7, 11-13, 11-3

Semi-finals: Maya Ashwath (Ellis Mdu) bt Harjini (KTTC) 11-4, 6-11, 11-2, 11-6; M Sadhana (Chennai Achievers) bt Kaviyazh (Cbe) 9-11, 11-7, 11-8, 11-8