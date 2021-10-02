PUNCHAB - Captain KL Rahul stars in Punjab’s crucial win over Kolkata

Dubai :

Set to chase 166, Punjab got there with three balls to spare, with captain KL Rahul top scoring with 67 (55b, 4x4, 2x6). The much-needed win moved Punjab up to fifth in the table with 10 points, while Kolkata (10 points) remained at fourth .





Punjab got off to a confident start scoring 46 in the powerplay. At the halfway stage, it reached 76 for one with Mayank Agarwal once again making a meaty contribution of 40 (27b, 3x4, 3x6). Kolkata’s mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy picked up the wickets of Agarwal and Nicholas Pooran in quick succession to give his side hope of a win.





But Rahul played a responsible knock and towards the end, M Shahrukh Khan biffed an unbeaten 22 off nine balls that was studded with two sixes and a boundary to guide his team to safety. Earlier, Venkatesh Iyer hit a fluent 67 while Nitish Rana produced 31 off 18 balls before Punjab managed to stop Kolkata at 165 for seven.





Invited to bat, the in-form batsmen controlled the proceedings for a major part of their innings and had it not been for some excellent death over spells by Mohammed Shami (1 for 23) and Arshdeep Singh (3 for 32), KKR would have got a bigger score on the board. Iyer and Tripathi (34 off 26 balls) raised a 72-run stand, stroking the ball around with ease. Rana’s cameo was also crucial for KKR.





Left-arm pacer Arshdeep has been a top performer for the Punjab side this season and delivered again by cleaning up Shubman Gill (7) with a peach of delivery that breached the defence of the batsman in the third over.





Iyer, who has been a revelation in the IPL 2021 Phase 2, continued his good run with some fluent drives on both sides of the wicket despite the ball was stopping a bit before coming on to the bat.





The batsmen’s positive approach and lack of control over the line by the Punjab pacers meant that run-rate kept moving up for KKR.





The partnership was finally broken by spinner Ravi Bishnoi, who had Tripathi caught in the deep. The leg-spinner was also economical ending with figures of two for 22 in four overs.





Iyer completed his fifty with a single off Allen and then lofted the West Indian bowler for a six to raise the team’s hundred in the 13th over. Two quick wickets fell when Bishnoi got rid of Iyer, who went for a big shot, and Shami trapped rival skipper Eoin Morgan (2).





BRIEF SCORES: Kolkata Knight Riders 165/7 in 20 overs (V Iyer 67, R Tripathi 34, Arshdeep Singh 3/32) lost to Punjab Kings 168/5 in 19.3 overs (KL Rahul 67)