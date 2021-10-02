Confident Chennai takes on Rajasthan, Mumbai meets Delhi

Chennai Super Kings is yet to lose a match in the UAE leg of IPL 2021

Abu Dhabi :

Chennai, led by the talismanic MS Dhoni, on Thursday became the first team to seal a play-offs spot with a six-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. Table-topper CSK has earned 18 points from 11 matches so far in the 14th edition of the IPL.





With eight points from 11 games, Rajasthan is placed second from bottom in the standings and will be out of contention if it loses against Chennai. CSK is on a roll – a four-match winning run – in the second phase of the League in the UAE. Thus far, the three-time title-winner has defeated holder Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders besides Hyderabad.





Chennai’s immediate opponent Rajasthan comes into the contest on the back of a hat-trick of defeats – against Delhi Capitals, Hyderabad and Bangalore. CSK’s batting department has been impressive so far in the T20 tournament.





South African great Faf du Plessis and the young Ruturaj Gaikwad have shown great chemistry up front while Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja and Dhoni form the experienced middle-order.





Chennai bowlers too have produced solid performances, with Josh Hazlewood, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo and Shardul Thakur taking care of the pace department. Jadeja and England all-rounder Moeen are in charge of the spin unit. Rajasthan was completely outplayed by its opponents in its last three matches.





Skipper Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Evin Lewis have had to do bulk of the scoring for RR, with the rest of the batters struggling for runs.





The bowling attack, led by South African Chris Morris, is yet to fire in unison in the UAE Leg of the IPL. In Saturday’s afternoon contest, Mumbai will host Delhi in a crucial fixture in Sharjah.





It is a must-win match for Rohit Sharma-led MI, which has 10 points from 11 games. Second-placed DC, which has 16 points off 11 matches, would hope to return to winning ways.



