Mandhana strikes maiden Test ton

Gold Coast :

India was 276 for five in 101.5 overs when lightning forced the players indoors some time after the dinner break, meaning more than a session’s play was wasted due to inclement weather. The Carrara Oval’s excellent drainage system notwithstanding, the play could not resume as the outfield needed more than a few hours to dry, even after the super-sopper was employed by the ground staff.





The umpires inspected at 8.30 pm local time (4 pm IST) before arriving at the decision to call off the day’s remaining play, the second time after a similar experience during the opening day’s play on Thursday. Deepti Sharma was batting on 12 and Taniya Bhatia was yet to open her account as the players walked off the field and the covers were brought on.





There will be 108 overs bowled on each of the last two days of the match. India lost two wickets in the second session, including that of skipper Mithali Raj for 30 and debutant Yastika Bhatia for 19. The vastly experienced Mithali, who was looking good for a big one, was run out after playing a few lovely shots. Earlier, the flamboyant Mandhana shattered a few records en route to slamming a fantastic Test century as India progressed to 231 for three in the opening session.





BRIEF SCORES: India Women (1st innings) 276/5 in 101.5 overs (S Mandhana 127) vs Australia Women