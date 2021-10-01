Shooter Manu Bhaker crowned Junior World Champion

New Delhi :

According to information received here, Manu finished with 241.3, leaving behind silver winning compatriot Esha Singh way behind on 240.0. Turkey's Yasemin Yilmaz won bronze.

This was India's first gold of the competition. Earlier, Rudrankksh Patil won silver in the men's 10M Air Rifle while Ramita won bronze in the women's Air Rifle.

India's other competitor in the women's Pistol, Rhythm Sangwan finished fourth. In the men's 10M Air Pistol, India finished outside the medals with Naveen finishing fourth and Sarabjot Singh and Vijayveer Sidhu finishing sixth and eighth respectively.

India currently lead the medals tally with one gold, two silvers and one bronze medal.