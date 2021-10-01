Jolly Rovers wins VA Parthasarathy Memorial Trophy

The victorious Jolly Rovers squad along with TNCA officials and the special guest

Chennai :

In reply to Rovers’ total of 254 for four, Vijay, which decided to chase after winning the toss, could manage only 209 for eight. The title decider was reduced to 33 overs per side after rain delayed the start of play at Chepauk.





In the first essay, opening batsman B Sai Sudharsan (73 off 57 balls, 7 fours, 3 sixes), captain Kaushik Gandhi (55 off 49 balls, 4 fours, 2 sixes) and Ankeet Bawane (67 not out off 45 balls, 6 fours, 2 sixes) struck half-centuries to guide Rovers to a competitive 254 for four.





Chasing 255 to retain the crown, Vijay was in deep trouble at 104 for eight as Rovers off-spinner Baba Aparajith (4 for 23) wreaked havoc. But, M Mohammed (59 not out off 49 balls, 4 fours, 3 sixes) and Aswin Crist (46 not out) came up with fighting knocks, stitching an unbroken 105-run partnership off just 69 balls for the ninth wicket.





However, their team was well short of the target at the end. While Aparajith was named the man of the final for his match-winning spell, Sai Sudharsan, the competition top-scorer with 494 runs in seven matches, took home the ‘Player of the Tournament’ award.





Tamil Nadu Cricket Association president Rupa Gurunath and former TNCA treasurer VP Narasimhan presented the trophies and awards. TNCA secretary RS Ramasaamy and TNCA joint secretary KA Shankar also graced the occasion.





Brief scores: Jolly Rovers CC 254/4 in 33 overs (B Sai Sudharsan 73, Kaushik Gandhi 55, Baba Indrajith 31, Ankeet Bawane 67*, Rahil Shah 2/55) bt Vijay CC 209/8 in 33 overs (J Kousik 27, M Mohammed 59*, Aswin Crist 46*, Baba Aparajith 4/23, DT Chandrasekar 2/28)